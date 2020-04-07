4/11/20– Elvis Devan Childress

Elvis Devan Childress, age 56, of Tullahoma, TN., passed away on Saturday,
April 4, 2020.
A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 1PM, at
the Asia Cemetery in Decherd, TN., with Rev. Eugene Wilkerson, officiating.
Elvis loved taking care of his parents and helping others, cooking and
playing basketball.
He preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; Walter
(Christine) Childress and Stewart (Cleo) Wilkerson.
Elvis leaves to cherish his memory ,his loving parents, Samuel and Waldean
Wilkerson; sons, Jarvis and Jacques Curry; three grandchildren, Jarvis,
Jarshe and Javayah; ex-wife, Cynthia Hines; seven siblings, Sam (Talinda)
Wilkerson, Angela (Tony) Ewing, Shelia Moore, Margie (Larry) Wooten,
Shirley (Kermit) Whitlow, Stephanie Blair and Angela Cortner; five aunts,
Mary Sue Southern, Lula Jean Childress, Mary Childress, Charlene Wilkerson
and Susie Childress; two uncles, John Wilkerson and Tony Bright; very
devoted cousins, Helen Johnson, Bobby Childress, Thurman Wilkerson, Tina
Childress and Alice Childress; devoted friends, Tony Bright, Mark Simmons,
Thomas Blake, Tommy Wayne Wilkerson, Thomas Clark and Van Clark; and a host
of very special nieces, nephews and cousins.