4/10/20– Kenneth Ray Miller

Kenneth Ray Miller of Estill Springs passed this life on Sunday, April 5,
2020 at his residence at the age of 66. A graveside service is scheduled
for Friday, April 10, 2020 at 2 PM, at the Grange Hall Cemetery in Warren
County.*
Mr. Miller, a native of Warren County, was the son of the late Jessie and
Rosie Gann Miller. He was a member of Chestnut Grove Church of Christ and
enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on automobiles and going to flea markets.*
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Lonnie
L. and Ronnie Miller and sister, Linda Miller.*
He is survived by his son, Shawn Miller of Tullahoma and four
grandchildren, Zachary, Alexis, Blake and Shayleigh Miller.*