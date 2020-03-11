3/9/20 David L. Melton

David L. Melton of Manchester passed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at
his residence at the age of 83. Graveside services are scheduled for 2 PM
Friday, March 13, 2020 at Farrar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Melton, a native of Grundy County, was the son of the late James and
Vivian Pickett Melton. He enjoyed fishing, reading and watching westerns
and NCIS shows on TV.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty
Melton and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by son, David Melton and daughter, Sandra Melton, both of
Manchester.
