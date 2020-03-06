3/8/20– Jo Nell Crawford Riddle

Jo Nell Crawford Riddle, age 94, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. She was born on December 25, 1925, to the late Frank G. and Lucille Dunn Crawford in the Stephenson Community near Hillsboro.
Those who loved her called her Mama Jo, and she was known for her sweet disposition and caring demeanor. A devoted wife and homemaker, she loved spending time with her family, nurturing beautiful flowers and plants, working intricate puzzles, and watching collegiate and professional basketball. Her favorite creature was the redbird, a symbol of beauty and warmth. In her later years, Mama Jo enjoyed car rides back to Hillsboro and visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband J.D. Riddle, son Rodney Neal (Pam) Riddle, son-in-law Mark Lundquist, and brothers Jerry Crawford and Jim (Carolyn) Crawford. She is survived by children Brenda Jo Riddle, James Douglas “Bud” (Pam) Riddle, Janice Riddle and Lee Ann Riddle Lundquist; grandchildren Tammy (Richard) Harrington, Jeff Ridner, Allison (Eric) Beachboard, Amy (Kent) Ayer, Brad (Katy) Riddle, Joshua (Ashley) Riddle; sister Edna Ruth (Doyle) Lewis, and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation held from 12-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Manchester Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service. Arrangements are made by Murfreesboro Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization, American Heart Association or Alive Hospice.