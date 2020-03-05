3/8/20– Carol Quinn Frazier

Funeral services for Mrs. Carol Quinn Frazier, age 60, of Manchester will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Roy Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in Old Reddens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mrs. Frazier passed from this life surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her residence in Manchester.
Carol was born on December 6, 1959, in Coffee County to the late Daniel and Dorothy Haley. Carol loved spending hours in her flower garden, enjoying time with her family out on the boat, and being surrounded by the ones she loved. She was a wonderful, caring, and devoted wife, mother, sister, and Nana.
In addition to her parents, Carol is also preceded in death by her three brothers, Ricky, Gary, and Danny Haley. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Ricky Frazier; one son, Ricky Joe Frazier (Jennifer); one daughter, Chasity Frazier; four sisters, Sheila Gowen, Lila Crabtree, Sue Haley, and Tina Farra; four grandchildren, Jessica Frazier, Sara Frazier, Pearl England, and Layna England.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Carol’s name to the American Cancer Society. www.cancer.org
