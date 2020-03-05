3/7/20- Linda Lee Meadows

Ms. Linda Lee Meadows, age 80 of Manchester, passed away after an extended illness on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at McArthur Manor in Manchester. She was born on October 15, 1939, to the late Henry Carl and Bertha Mae Brown Rohde in Knoxville, TN. Ms. Linda was a member of the Hillsboro United Methodist Church. She and her late husband, Jackie C. Meadows, who passed away in August 2017, shared a love of travel, fishing, and just spending time together. They enjoyed fishing on Normandy and Tim’s Ford Lakes and on the Gulf Coast. Their travels together took them throughout the south, but they especially loved Epcot and Jekyll Island. Ms. Linda was a well known and talented local artist, especially of landscapes. Many of her paintings and drawings were given to or sold to family, friends and to the public. Linda was a homemaker while Jackie worked in management at AEDC.
Ms. Linda is survived by many nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors; brothers-in-law, Melvin Meadows of Hillsboro, and Sam Morrow of Fultondale, AL, Brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Nancy Willis of Spartanburg, SC. Linda is also survived by her cat, “Ariella”, whom she loved dearly.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 3 PM, in the Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery with Pastor Kent Bailey officiating.
