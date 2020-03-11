3/7/20– John Gary Pendergraff

John Gary Pendergraff, age 80, from Tullahoma, TN, passed away on March 7,
2020 at the Life Care Center in Tullahoma.
John served in the U. S. Air Force, retiring after 20 years. He later
worked at Arnold Furniture, Apex Machinery and Hawk’s Hardware, in
Tullahoma.
He married Louise Valerio on November 20, 1990 in Tullahoma. He is
survived by his wife, Louise; children, Richard (Nikki) Pendergraff and
Debbie Bolden; Step children, Eileen Oleson, Phyllis (Bruce) Rickert and
Sandy Valdez; sisters, Shirley Hickertz, Brenda Wells and Cathy (Gary)
Frame; brothers, Tommy (Deta), Ricky (Amanda), Bruce, Daryl and David
(Debbie); many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and
cousins.
Predeceased by his parents; stepmother; one son, Joseph Pendergraff and one
brother, Arnold Riggs.
Private Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date.