3/7/20– Jazzalyn La’Shae Taylor

Jazzalyn La’Shae Taylor passed this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at
Tennova-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma. Jazzalyn was the daughter of John and
Jovonna Taylor of Tullahoma. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later
date. In addition to her parents, Jazzalyn is survived by grandparents,
Janie and Santiago Aguilar of Tullahoma and Loretta Taylor of Kentucky;
brothers, John Taylor III and Jo’ziah Taylor and several aunts, uncles and
cousins.

