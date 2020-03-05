3/7/20– Carl Dennis Jones

Funeral services for Mr. Carl Dennis Jones, age 70, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. James Caudill officiating. Burial will follow in Adam Duncan Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Jones passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare Harton Hospital in Tullahoma, TN.
Dennis was born in Coffee County, TN, the son of the late Gerald K. Jones and Gladys O. Trail Jones. He retired from IBEW Local 429 after 35 years of service.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was also preceded in death by brothers Linn, Dwight, Edsel and Stanley Jones; and one grandson, Justin Jones. He is survived by two sons, Ken Jones and wife, Kimberly Jones of Bradyville, TN, and Stephen Jones of Manchester; his loving partner, Christina Magierski and her son, Matt Magierski; brothers, Marlin (Michelle Cantrell) Jones and Benny (Dowe) Jones, both of Manchester; sisters, Brenda (Billy) Vaughn and Jan (James) Cossey, both of Manchester; sister-in-law, Shirley Jones; five grandchildren, Jordan (Jasmine) Jones, Tyler Jones, and Brianna Jones, all of Manchester, Hunter Clements and Macy Clements, both of Bradyville; three great grandchildren, Logan Jones, Laine Jones, and Alexandria Jones; and numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Adam Duncan Cemetery, c/o Ken Jones, 8108 Burt Burgen Road, Bradyville, TN 37026.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family.