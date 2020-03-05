3/6/20 – Avie Ruth Thomas

Avie Ruth Thomas of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 88. Mrs. Thomas was born in Flat Creek to the late Adrian and Mary Lee Reese Pierce. She worked as a spray painter at Tennessee Tanning Company during her life, and was a devoted member of The Original Church of Jesus Christ. Avie enjoyed gardening and canning, and her family loved to enjoy the fruits of these labors. Her family was of the utmost importance to her. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thomas is preceded in death by her husband, Gen. Keith Thomas; four sisters, Wanda Lee Tankersley, Jean Isabell, JoAnn Baker, and Mary Pierce; and five brothers, Tom, Jimmy, Jack, Gordon, and Bill Pierce. She is survived by five children, Harlan Thomas (Debra) of Tullahoma, Dana Ferrell (Tony) of Tullahoma, Randell Thomas (Pam) of Manchester, Tammy Bowen (James) of Dechard, and Latisha Dotson (Kevin) of Tullahoma; one sister, Diana Crowell of Shelbyville; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Visitation for Mrs. Thomas will be held on Friday, March 6th from 12:00-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Ronnie Banks, Elder Franklin Hill, Pastor Michael Hill, and Randell Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Noah Bowen, Brandon Thomas, Kyle Dotson, Nicholas Ferrell, Marc Cardwell, Mark Alcocer, Jordan Geer, Bradley Daniel, and Devin Ragsdale serving as pallbearers.