Wilma Dean Wiser Lasiter, of Fayetteville, passed this life on Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at Donalson Care Center at the age of 90. Mrs. Lasiter was born in Manchester to the late Alfred and Irene Wiser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Louis Lasiter; one son-in-law, Jimmy Joe Childress; and four brothers and sisters, Herman Wiser, Frances Huddleston, Louise Peay, and Charles Wiser. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Wooten and her husband Dennis, and Beverly Childress Wyrick and her husband Dave; seven grandchildren, Daniel Jackson (Kim), Amanda Woodward (Corey), Jason Wooten (Chasity), Pam Germain (Robert), Tina Stallings (Mike), Josh Wooten (Lizzie), and Tim Wooten (Kristin); six great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Drew, Brison (Carmen), Natalie, Kaylee, and Connor; ten step-great-grandchildren; and four brothers and sisters, Jewell Smartt, John Clayton Wiser, Barbara Livesay, and Leighton Wiser. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral service to immediately follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Pat Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
3/5/20– Wilma Dean Wiser Lasiter
