3/4/20 — Barbara “Jenny” J. Painter

Barbara “Jenny” J. Painter of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday,
February 29, 2020 at the Lynchburg Nursing Home at the age of 62. Funeral
Services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The
family will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
Mrs. Painter was the daughter of the late George and Effie Prince Painter.
She loved going for rides, sightseeing, having her hair done and getting
manicures. In addition, she enjoyed camping and fishing with her son. She
was also an animal lover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Billy
Painter.
She is survived by daughter, Shannon LeMay (Kevin) of Tullahoma; son,
Daniel Ketcherside of Tullahoma; brothers, Robert Painter (Annette) of
Manchester and Richard Painter (Patricia) of Tullahoma and two
grandchildren, Mason LeMay and Julie Ketcherside.
