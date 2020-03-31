3/30/20– Richard Michael “Mike” Stone

Mr. Richard Michael “Mike” Stone, age 69, of Manchester, TN, passed away at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN on Monday, March 30, 2020. Private services will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Mike was born in Manchester, TN, the son of the late William Richard and Mary Clark Armstrong Stone. He worked at Batesville Casket Company for 27 years and Kirchhoff Automotive for 20 years. Mike enjoyed listening to music, working in the yard, and reading fantasy and science fiction books.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Debby “Dee” Bailey Stone; daughter, Carissa (James) Stone-Wheeler; grandchild, Xavier Wheeler; sister, Pamela Ann Stone Bryan; brother-in-law, Dwayne (Brenda) Bailey; nieces and nephews, Pamela Renee’ Bryan (Justin) Temple, Vanessa Nicole Bryan (Will) Guerrette, William Christopher Alan (Sabrina) Bryan, Clint (Katie) Bailey, and Cody (Nikki) Bailey; and nine great nieces and nephews.