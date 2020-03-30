3/30/20 — Megan Lane Smith

Funeral services for Mr. Megan Lane Smith, age 85, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Manchester. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mr. Smith passed suddenly from this life doing what he loved, working on his farm, on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Lane was born in Chickasaw, AL, the son of the late Murphy and Sara Smith. He was a United States Army Veteran, and he received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. When Lane wasn’t serving our country, he loved going golfing and hunting, taking care of his farm, and spending time with his dog, Dude. He was a very involved member of the First Baptist Church since 1970, a Mason 32°, York Rite, and a member of the Lion’s Club. Lane’s number one joy in life was God and his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Lane is preceded in death by his parents, Murphy and Sara Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Smith; two sons, Megan Smith, Jr (Judy) and Bruce Smith (Denise); one daughter, Hollie Smith Mangrum (Scott); three grandsons, Dalton Smith, Murphy Smith, and Conner Mangrum; one granddaughter, Jordan Mangrum.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Lane’s name to the First Baptist Church Finish Line, 1006 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN 37355.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Smith family.
