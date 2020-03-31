3/28/20– David Ray Schultz

Mr. David Ray Schultz, age 63, of Manchester, passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence.
David was born on September 16, 1956, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, the son of Julius and Jean Schultz. He worked for Cassens Transport for over 40 years before his retirement. David was a hard worker and enjoyed spending time on his farm, but above all he loved being with his family. He enjoyed taking family trips and always put their needs above his own. David was proud of his family, and he was a loving husband, son, father, and grandfather.
David is preceded in death by his father, Julius Schultz; one daughter, Lynn Schultz. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Maureen Schultz; mother, Jean Schultz; daughter, Dawn Thammarath (Bay); one sister, Debbie Waltzen (Dennis); seven grandchildren, Madelyn Schultz, Mckenzie Givens, Lyndon Thammarath, Lynlie Thammarath, Desmond Thammarath, Darian Thammarath, and Briley Sain; three sisters-in-law, Patty Kocher (Wes), Karen Wartman (Rod), and Bonnie Ramirez (John); three brothers-in-law, Jim Norton, Mickey Norton (Linda), and Dan Norton (Pat); many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in David’s name to a fund they have set up for their grandchildren at People’s Bank, 1203 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN 37355.
A date and time regarding David’s graveside services will be announced in the following days to come.
