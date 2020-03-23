3/23/20- Remy Beau Clark

Remy Beau Clark, passed this life on Friday, March 20, 2020 at
Tennova-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma. Remy was the son of David and
Jennifer Clark of Lynchburg. No services are scheduled.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandparents, Gerald and
Linda Wells of Lynchburg; great grandmothers, Bettye Frame of Tullahoma and
Roseleen Wells of Indiana; brothers, Memphis Clark and David J Clark III;
aunt Heather Lea Wells of Lewisburg and cousins, Makayla Jackson, Tyler
Weatherford and Trenton Weatherford.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, David J. Clark Sr and Teresa Ann
Clark.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.