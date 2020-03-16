3/22/20- Charlene Joan Sherrill

Manchester, Tennessee- Charlene “Charlie” Joan Sherrill, 56 of Manchester
passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home. Ms. Sherrill
was a former employee of Yorozu, of the Church of Christ faith, and loved
all animals. She was born June 13, 1963 to the late Charles Tommy and Joy
Bush Sherrill.
She is survived by her sisters Carolyn Evans (Ronnie) of Smithville, TN,
Cathy Arnold (Steve) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Cindy King (Jesse) of
McMinnville, TN; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. A
memorial service for family and friends will be held Sunday March 22nd at
2:00 PM at Farrar Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at
Fredonia Community Center.
Central Funeral Home in Manchester in charge of arrangements.