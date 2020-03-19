3/21/20- Alfonzo Granderson Snipes

Alfonzo Granderson Snipes 70, of Shelbyville passed Monday, March 16, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare Shelbyville. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Sims Snipes Wiley.
He is survived by wife, Delois Snipes of Bell Buckle, TN; Children, Ryan (Amanda) Buchanan, April Snipes (Dario Taylor) and step daughter, Shella (Doug) Gilliam all of Murfreesboro, TN;
Five grandchildren, Avionna Taylor, Myah Sutton, Triston Brandon, Malachi and Trinity Gilliam
Brothers, Lamont (Darlene) Snipes of Tullahoma, TN; John Wayne Snipes of Indianapolis, Indiana and Charles (Shirley) Wiley of Inkster, Michigan. Mother in law, Annie Ruth Mayes, Chapel Hill, Tn;
A host of brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends .
Visitation, Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Tullahoma, TN with Funeral Services to follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Samuel Keith Avent III Officiating and Rev. James A. Crutchfield, Jr as Eulogist.
Interment Evergreen Cemetery. J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.