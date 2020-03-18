3/20/20– Ormond Lavern “Vern” Dunkin

Ormond Lavern “Vern” Dunkin, age 89, passed peacefully at home in Hillsboro with his family on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Vern was born to Ormond M. and Beatrice Mabel Ussery Dunkin on July 18, 1930, in rural Lamar County, Alabama, near Melborne.
At age 20, Vern enlisted in the Air Force, serving from 1950-1954, rising to be the chief mechanic on the B-36 aircraft and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. While stationed at Fort Worth, Vern was introduced to his future bride of 60 years, Joanne McLendon, by his bunkmate, her brother, Allen. On January 10, 1954, Vern and Joanne were married and began their life together in Marietta, Georgia, where he worked at Lockheed. Vern graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Vern then came to Tennessee to work at AEDC, retiring after 31 years. He was a hard worker, a dedicated father, and a longtime member of First Baptist Church, serving over the years as a deacon, finance committee chairman, nursery volunteer, and teacher. He loved fishing, birdwatching, and working in his vegetable garden. He also really enjoyed telling tall tales and reading letters from his family. Alongside close relatives, he and his wife enjoyed travelling together, visiting states all across the United States. Most recently, he enjoyed sharing a meal at the Coffee Café with fellow airplane enthusiasts, Dorman and John.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne McLendon Dunkin, his sister, Bernice D McKenzie, and his brother, George Dunkin. Survivors include three children, Jan Denise Dunkin of Hillsboro, Tenn., Mac Dunkin of Ecuador, South America, and Lori Dunkin Dunn of Hillsboro, Tenn; two grandchildren, Rachel Noreen and her husband Kevin of Findlay, Ohio, and David Dunn and his wife, Jaclyn of Sydney, Australia. Also surviving are a brother, Glen Dunkin and wife, Donnie of Blytheville, Arkansas, beloved in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Memory of Mr. Dunkin to North American Missions, c/o First Baptist Church, 1006 Hillsboro Blvd., Manchester, TN 37355.
Funeral services for Mr. Dunkin will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Manchester with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery in the Fernbank Community of Lamar County, Alabama.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Dunkin family.