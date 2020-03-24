3/20/20– Billy Wayne Long

Mr. Billy Wayne Long, 73, passed away, Friday March 20, 2020 at the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was born in Lake County, Tennessee on July 31, 1946 to Woodrow and Hazel Sadler Long who preceded him in death along with his daughters, Libby and Denise Long.
He owned and operated Coffee County Recycling and had worked at Batesville
Casket Company and M Tec. He was a graduate of Obion County High School.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Holt Long; daughter, Melissa Sartain,
Oak Ridge, TN; brother, Roy Long, Martin, TN; sisters, Marzell Parish, Shaw
Town, TN, Mamie Smith, Union City, TN, Shirley Coursey, Union City, TN,
Tamara Cavness, Ashland City, TN and Darla Bondurant, Union City, TN;
grandchildren, Brett Oakley, Christin, Jordon and Allison Ballard; great
grandchildren, Adelynn Ballard and Peyton Womack; several nieces and
nephews.
A memorial service is planned for a later date and will be announced.
Arrangements by: Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
