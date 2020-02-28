3/2/20– Courtney Beth Howland

Ms. Courtney Beth Howland, age 37 of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home in Asbury. She was born on September 19, 1983, to Ricky and Patricia Howland in Tullahoma, TN. In addition to her parents, Courtney is survived by her son, Cortland Howland; brother, Matthew Howland and his wife, Whitney; niece, Ava, and nephew, Hunter; maternal grandparents, Mitchell and Peggy Grosch; aunts, Wilma Howland and Karen Parkison and her husband, Mike; uncles, Mike Grosch and his wife, Donna, and Steve Grosch and his wife, Kenda; cousins, Brandy Baldwin, Alex & Madison Hershman, and numerous family members and friends. Courtney is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Elwood and Alice Howland, aunt, Faye Uselton, and uncle, Ronnie Howland.
Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 12 Noon in the Central Funeral Home chapel with Brother Ben Eschenfelder officiating. Burial will follow in the Asbury Methodist Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, March 1, from 5 – 9 PM at the funeral home.
