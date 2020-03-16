3/19/20– Jo Lynn Longstreth

Funeral services for Ms. Jo Lynn Longstreth, age 62 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Ms. Longstreth passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN.
Jo Lynn was born on August 7, 1957 in Auburn, Alabama to the late Chas L. Cosminsky, Jr. and JoAnne Haddock Cosminsky. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Manchester. Jo Lynn was employed by Rutherford County Schools as a Technical Support Specialist. She loved music, trivia and being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Raymond L. Cosminsky; sister, Cam W. Cosminsky. Survived by her son, Drew Longstreth; daughters, Holly Longstreth, Miranda Longstreth Kenneally; brother, Chris Cosminsky; her beloved nieces and nephews and her beloved dog, Trixie.
