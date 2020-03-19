3/18/20– William “Andy” Andrew Lemons

Mr. William “Andy” Andrew Lemons, age 50, of Morrison, TN passed suddenly from this life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his residence.
Andy was born in Biloxi, MS, the son of William “Bill” Lemons and Sandra “Sandy” Head. He was a machinist for Martin Machine before his passing. When Andy was younger, he enjoyed fishing and computer games. He was very intelligent, enjoyed reading and flying, and loved learning and watching documentaries about World War II. Andy was friendly with everyone he met, and he never came across a stranger. In 2011, Andy met the love of his life, Candace, and they have been together ever since. He was a loving husband, son, father, and brother.
Andy is preceded in death by one son, Noah Swann. He is survived by his father, William “Bill” Clark Lemons (Sandy); mother, Sandra “Sandy” F. Head (Fred); loving wife of 6 years, Candace Michelle Swann Lemons; six sons, Drew Claud, Alex Claud, Neil Lemons, Lou Lemons, Cody Swann, and Dillon Swann; one daughter, Monica Smith; one sister, Laurie Talley (Oliver); two nieces, Olivia and Lola Talley; three grandchildren.
