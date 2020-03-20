3/18/20- Giovanni Manuel Pardo

Giovanni Manuel Pardo, passed this life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at
Tennova-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma. Giovanni Manuel Pardo was the son of
Lusiano Pardo and Elsa Velez, both of Tullahoma. No services are scheduled.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by grandparents, Jimmy Velez and
Margaret Velez, both of Tullahoma; great grandparents, Wela Velez of
Indiana; brother, Lusiano Pardo Jr; sisters, Heavenlee, Priyma and Royal
Pardo; aunts, Theresa Garcia (Fernando), Christina Velez and Elizabeth
Pardo, all of Tullahoma and uncle, Jaime Velez of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by great grandfather, Santiago Velez.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.