3/18/20– Brittany Aaron Burnette

Brittany Aaron Burnette of Manchester passed this life on Wednesday, March
11, 2020 at the age of 28. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 PM
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family
will receive friends from 11 AM until the service time.
A native of Manchester, Brittany was the daughter of Melody Burnette of
Manchester and Tommy Harmon of Tullahoma. She enjoyed doing crafts,
painting and being with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Billy Burnette, Shirley Harmon
and Tommy Harmon.
Brittany is survived by her parents, Melody Burnette(Ralph Locurcio) of
Manchester and Tommy Harmon (Denise) of Tullahoma; fiancé’, Kevin Hill of
Manchester; grandmother, Cordelia Burnette of Manchester; daughters, Kirra
Morgan Hope Hill, Katana Yasmin Hill and Kamora Sayian Renaye Hill;
brothers, Justin Burnette and Tommy Lee Harmon, both of Manchester and
Tyler Ethan Locurcio (Ashley) of Gatlinburg; sister, Shanda Deanna Sherrill
(Jordan) of Manchester; Nanny, Peggy Bowen of Manchester; godparents, Mary
Jo and Jesse Anderson of Tullahoma and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
