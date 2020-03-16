3/17/20– Marlene Simone Bell Sutton

Marlene Simone Bell Sutton was born on October 17, 1963 in Omaha, Nebraska. She died at the age of 56 on March 4, 2020 at the home she shared with Mike Griffin in Manchester, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Evelyn Bell, one brother, Jeffery Bell and Dale Wright. She is survived by one sister, Helene (Mike) Finchum, and four brothers James (Sherri) Bell, John Bell, Jerry (Ginny) Bell, Joel (Jessica) Bell and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.
Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Manchester Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Manchester Funeral Home for expenses.
