William Dwight Howard, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 69. Mr. Holder was born in Manchester to the late William Bryce Holder and Doris Burt Holder who survives. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era and went on to be the owner of Southern Mobility from which he retired. Mr. Holder was a member of Raysville Baptist Church, and in his spare time, enjoyed restoring old Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his father, William Bryce Holder; one son, Jeremy Holder; and one daughter, Ashton Brady Holder. He is survived by his wife, Gail Branch Holder; two daughters, Christie Prosser (Josh), and Britney Shey Holder (Chris); his mother, Doris Holder; grandchildren, Bryleigh Holder, Kensley Coker, Will Green, Blake Green (Haley), Channing Green, and Logan Prosser; one brother, Steve Holder (Audrey); one sister, Beverly Bennett (Richard); and his mother-in-law, Jennie Mae Branch. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Chris Seals and Roger Rhoton officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission, 639 Lafayette Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37203-4226.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
3/14/20– William Dwight Howard
William Dwight Howard, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 69. Mr. Holder was born in Manchester to the late William Bryce Holder and Doris Burt Holder who survives. He served his country proudly in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era and went on to be the owner of Southern Mobility from which he retired. Mr. Holder was a member of Raysville Baptist Church, and in his spare time, enjoyed restoring old Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his father, William Bryce Holder; one son, Jeremy Holder; and one daughter, Ashton Brady Holder. He is survived by his wife, Gail Branch Holder; two daughters, Christie Prosser (Josh), and Britney Shey Holder (Chris); his mother, Doris Holder; grandchildren, Bryleigh Holder, Kensley Coker, Will Green, Blake Green (Haley), Channing Green, and Logan Prosser; one brother, Steve Holder (Audrey); one sister, Beverly Bennett (Richard); and his mother-in-law, Jennie Mae Branch. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Chris Seals and Roger Rhoton officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission, 639 Lafayette Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37203-4226.