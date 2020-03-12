3/14/20– Brenda S Perry

Brenda S Perry of Estill Springs passed this life on Wednesday, March 11,
2020 at her residence at the age of 69. Funeral Services are scheduled for
1 PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
to follow at New Brick Church Cemetery in Estill Springs. The family will
receive friends from 5 – 8 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020.
A native of Coffee County, she was the daughter of the late Walter and
Ezell Brown Walden. She was a member of Our Fathers House Church in Cowan
and enjoyed going to church and singing. She played the drums and
performed with her family in the “Country Pride” band. She loved being
with her grandchildren. She was a very generous person and loved helping
people.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Carl and
Joe Walden and sisters, Elva Mae Money and Mary Jewell Thomas and her
husband, Pascal Thomas.
Mrs. Perry is survived by her husband, Robert Perry of Estill Springs;
daughters, Rhonda Allen of Calhoun, GA and Lisa Verner (Harold) of
Chatsworth, GA; brother, Charles Walden (Larrie) of Houston, TX;
sister-in-law, Mary Walden of Hillsboro and four grandchildren, Katherine
Ervin of Hillsboro, Christopher Allen (Alejandra) of Calhoun, GA, Nikki
Clark of Calhoun, GA and Makayla Verner of Chatsworth, GA.