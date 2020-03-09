3/12/20 – Evelyn Jane Bryan

Mrs. Evelyn Jane Bryan, 88, passed away Saturday
March 7, 2020 at McArthur Manor in Manchester. She was born in Manchester,
Tennessee on June 24, 1931 to John Farrar and Zora West Farrar who preceded
her in death along with her husband, Rev. Vernon Bryan; great grandson,
Grayson Bryan; sisters, Minnie (Merlin) Decker, Annie Ruth (Herb) Moyer;
brothers, Virgil (Louise) Farrar, Carl (Helen) Farrar, John Jr. (Jackie)
Farrar and Ray Farrar.
She was a member of the Hubbard’s Cove Church of God. She was a seamstress
at Batesville Casket Company from 1970 – 1994. After her retirement from
Batesville she worked part-time at Pizza Hut.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Stephens, Manchester; daughters, Donna
Bryan, Manchester, Kay (Bill) Hutti, Nolensville, Monica Shelton, Judy
Lewis, Ginger Baker and Cindy Bryan all of Hillsboro; sons, Dexter (Penny)
Bryan and Joe (Sheelagh) Bryan, Hillsboro; grandchildren, James (Jena)
Bryan, Hillsboro, John and Greg Hutti, Thompson Station, Aaron (Sarah)
Bryan, Keri Bryan, Kacie and Josh Carlton, Hillsboro, Nathan Foster,
Boston, MA, Scott Baker, San Jose, CA, Paige Foster, Denver, CO, Weston
Foster, Murfreesboro and Samuel Trevor Foster, Cookeville; 11 great
grandchildren; brother-in-law, Paul (Peggy) Bryan, Hillsboro.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with
Minister Jack Nance officiating with burial to follow in the Asbury
Methodist Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday at Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Asbury Cemetery, Blantons
Chapel Cemetery or Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Envelopes available at the
funeral home.