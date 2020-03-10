3/11/20 – Tina June Hobbs

Ms. Tina June Hobbs, age 53 of Manchester, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester.
Tina was born on August 26, 1966, in Franklin County, to Hilda Sherrill Hobbs of Manchester and the late Louie Hobbs of Coalmont, TN.
In addition to her mother, Tina is survived by her uncle, James Sherrill and his wife, Peggy, and aunt, Juanita Hobbs, and by her special friends, Joseph Gaines and Crystal Wood. She was a member of the Rutledge Hill Community Church and was baptized in 2017.
Graveside service will be conducted on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 12:15 P.M. in the Rutledge Hill Community Church Cemetery. There will be a visitation with the family at the church from 10 A.M. until 12 Noon.
