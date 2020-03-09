3/11/20– Alvin Don Gravitt

Funeral services for Mr. Alvin Don Gravitt, age 75 of Manchester, will be conducted on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends on Wednesday prior to the funeral from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. Mr. Gravitt passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Manchester Healthcare.
Don was born on September 18, 1944 in Chattanooga to the late M.C. and Mildred Bradshaw Gravitt. He retired from Carrier Corporation in Morrison, TN. He loved fishing, trading, and going to yard sales. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Leon Gravitt; sister, Peggy Gravitt Mankin. Survived by his sons, Chris Gravitt (Kennie), Chad Gravitt; daughters, Trisha Thomas, Shelley Lynn; brother, Rick Gravitt (Helga); grandchildren, Devin, Austin, Justin, Madalyn, Braxtin, Lily May, Paige Lockhart, McKenzie Sullivan, Alexandria Lynn, Tyler Curtis, Logan Simons ; several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
