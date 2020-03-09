3/10/20 — Elton Dwight Uselton

Mr. Elton Dwight Uselton, 61, passed away Saturday
March 7, 2020 at the home of his brother in Manchester, Tennessee. He was
born in Woodbury, Tennessee on April 14, 1958.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ernestine Haggard Uselton and his
sister, Jerrie Denise Uselton.
He is survived by his father, Edgar W. Uselton; brother, Danny Uselton;
nephew, Tyler Uselton.
Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon Tuesday in the Central Funeral Home
chapel with Minister Danny Anderson officiating with burial to follow in
the Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday at Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com