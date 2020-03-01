3/1/20 — Edward Ray Curtis

Mr. Edward Ray Curtis, age 43 of Estill Springs, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville. He was born on December 14, 1976, in Shelbyville, TN to Julia Ann Worley Herbert and the late Gilbert Curtis. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Along with his mother, Edward is survived by his son, Ashton Morgan Hillard, and sister, Krysta Swann Sherrill, and several other loving family members and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 1, at 3 PM in the Central Funeral Home chapel. Visitation with the family will begin at 12 Noon until time of service.
Online condolences can be made at www.centralfuneralhome.com