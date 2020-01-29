2/8/2020– Larry Melvin Barnhardt

Memorial services for Mr. Larry Melvin Barnhardt, age 67, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Bell Springs United Methodist Church with Pastor Roger Brown officiating. Larry passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Larry was born in Oak Ridge, TN, the son of the late Melvin Seagle Barnhardt and the late Mary Gretchen Keener Barnhardt. Larry worked in the warehouse for the Rutherford County Co-op in Lavergne, TN. He was an avid Tennessee Vol fan.
Larry is survived by one sister, Linda (Ron) White; several cousins; numerous friends; and his loving cat, Joe.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barnhardt family.
