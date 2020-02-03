2/7/20 — Wiley Clark Jernigan

Mr. Wiley Clark Jernigan, 87, passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 at Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted Living in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was born in Manchester on November 19, 1932 to Wiley Jernigan and Leola Argo Jernigan who preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his wife of 63 years, Willodean “Dean” Ramsey Jernigan; son, Jeffery Clark Jernigan.
He was a retired computer programmer at AEDC. He was a US Army veteran and member of the Manchester First Baptist Church. He was a 50 year member of the Manchester Masonic Lodge. He loved golfing, fishing and camping.
He is survived by his daughter, LaDonna (Wayne) Barnes; brothers, Dion (Connie) Jernigan of Washington and Kenneth (Laura) Jernigan of Florida; grandchildren, Joshua (David) Caldwell, Sean (Kara) Barnes, Chad (Amanda) Jernigan, and Kyle Jernigan; great grandchildren, Kaylee and Kamden Barnes, Briley and Braylon Jernigan, Brayden and Cooper Payne; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday in the Central Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating along with military honors. Burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Friday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
