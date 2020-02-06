2/7/20 — Bret Arlon Cates

Bret Arlon Cates of Lynchburg passed away on Mon., Feb. 3, 2020. He was 47 years old.
Born on March 29, 1972 in Tullahoma, he is a 1990 graduate of Moore County High School.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bennie Cates, paternal grandparents, B.R. and Jewel Cates, and maternal grandparents, Robert and Margie Tucker Tant. He is survived by his spouse, Valerie Durm Cates, three sons: Brad, Bron, and Brice, all of Lynchburg; his mother, Wanda, and stepfather, Grady Cope; brother, Bart Cates (Tina); sister, Kayla Bell; Uncles Doug Tant and Gary Cates; and Aunts Elaine, Gail, Airi, and Becky; and five nephews.
An owner-operator of Sonic in Shelbyville and Jonesboro, GA for years, he was employed by Jack Daniel’s Distillery.
Bret enjoyed boating, hunting and fishing, and riding his horse. An avid Alabama fan, “Roll Tide”!
In lieu of flowers, an educational account has been established for Bron and Brice Cates at Jack Daniel’s Credit Union, and donations can be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Brother Bobby Watkins officiating. Burial will follow in New Center Grove Cemetery.
