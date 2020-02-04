2/6/20 — Sherrie R Evans

Sherrie R Evans of Estill Springs, passed this life on Monday, February 3,
2020 at her residence, at the age of 65. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive
friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
A native of Rowsell, NM, she was the daughter of the late James Arlin and
Wynona Miller Prince. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and watching
dirt track racing. She also loved to play slot machines, gamble and play
cards. She was a very good cook and was the “life of the party” telling
jokes and making everyone laugh.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Timmy
Prince.
Mrs. Evans is survived by her husband, Charles Evans of Estill Springs;
son, Robbie Evans of Estill Springs; daughter, Tonya Brandon (Brad) of
Christiana; brother, Montie Prince (Jodi) of Alabama and two grandchildren,
Elizabeth and Gregory Brandon.
