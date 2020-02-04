2/6/20– James Robert Thomas

James Robert Thomas of Normandy passed this life on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Thomas was born in Asheville, NC to the late Dewitt and Francis Moody Thomas. During his life Mr. Thomas served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, and worked as a chemical engineer at AEDC. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Frei Thomas; and three sisters Betty Jean King, Ailene Warren, and Carolyn Thomas. Mr. Thomas is survived by one daughter, Janice Tantaris; one son David Thomas and his wife Kim; one sister, Sara Belles; and three grandchildren, Ana Tantaris, Holly Thomas Payne and her husband Damon, and Will Thomas. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5th from 5:00-7:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Thursday, February 6th at 11:00am at First Christian Church in Tullahoma with Rev. Tom Murdock officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. For those who with, the family asks that donations in James’ memory be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital- 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Alive Hospice- 1718 Patterson St. Nashville, TN 37203; or First Christian Church- 120 W. Grundy St. Tullahoma, TN 37388. Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.