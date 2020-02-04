2/4/20– Louis Alan Hughes

Louis Alan Hughes of Manchester passed this life on Tuesday, February 4th 2020 at his home. Mr. Hughes was born in Hattiesburg, MS to the late Horace Hughes Sr. and Elizabeth Rush Hughes. At the age of 17, Louis became the youngest person to earn his private pilot’s license in the state of Mississippi, and later graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. During his life, Mr. Hughes worked in a variety of industries. He worked with his family in the gas and oil industry in Mississippi, owned and cooked at his own restaurant, and worked in deliveries for Total Graphics with his wife Mary. He was also member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Mary Brown Hughes; three daughters, Cicily Etheridge and her husband BJ, Heather Bagby and her husband Brian, and Harmony Hughes; one brother, Horace Hughes, Jr; stepbrother, Andy Stetelman; two sisters, Holly and Heidi Hughes; and four grandchildren, Joseph Bagby, and Anna, Jacob, and Melinda Etheridge. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Louis’ memory be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church- PO Box 2003 Shelbyville, TN 37160.