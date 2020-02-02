2/3/20 — Tina Marie Cardwell

Tina Marie Cardwell of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 64. Mrs. Cardwell was born in Shelbyville to the late Phillip and Sarah Chapman Buntley. She was a member of New Herman church of Christ. Mrs. Cardwell is survived by her husband, Kenneth Cardwell; two sons, Marc Cardwell and his wife Wendy, and David Cardwell; and three grandchildren, Nolan, Hannah, and Allie. Visitation for Mrs. Cardwell will take place on Monday, February 3rd from 11:30am-1:30pm. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:30pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Keasey officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Bank Cemetery in Bedford County. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Marcus Lee for his commitment to caring for Tina. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Tina’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital- 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Harton at the age of 64. Mrs. Cardwell was born in Shelbyville to the late Phillip and Sarah Chapman Buntley. She was a member of New Herman church of Christ. Mrs. Cardwell is survived by her husband, Kenneth Cardwell; two sons, Marc Cardwell and his wife Wendy, and David Cardwell; and three grandchildren, Nolan, Hannah, and Allie. Visitation for Mrs. Cardwell will take place on Monday, February 3rd from 11:30am-1:30pm. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:30pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Keasey officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Bank Cemetery in Bedford County. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Marcus Lee for his commitment to caring for Tina. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Tina’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital- 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.