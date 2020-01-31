2/3/20– Mark R Boazman

Mark R Boazman of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, January 29,
2020 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville at the age of 67. Funeral
Services are scheduled for 1 PM, Monday, February 3, 2020 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Sunday,
February 2, 2020 from 6 – 9 PM.
A native of Alabama, he was the son of the late Jim and Mary Parsons
Boazman. Mr. Boazman loved music and could play many instruments including
bass guitar, upright bass, fiddle, and mandolin. He was a member and
founder of several local bands including “Savage Gulf”, “George and the
Redcoats”, “Sudden Impact”, “Stonehenge” and “The Miracles”. He enjoyed
performing many genres including blue grass, pop/rock and gospel.
Mark also enjoyed working on and restoring motorcycles and cars. He loved
telling jokes, making people laugh and having a good time. Most of all, he
loved the Lord and Life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Jimmy
Boazman.
Mark is survived by his wife, Marcia Boazman of Manchester and daughter,
Cloie Thomas and her husband, Jerry of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made to
the Facebook Fundraiser for “Funeral and Medical Expenses for Mark Boazman.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.