2/3/20 — Jean Buck Oakley

A Celebration of Life for Ms. Jean Buck Oakley, age 88, will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Ms. Oakley passed from this life on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Bailey Manor in Cookeville, TN.
Jean was born in Clarksville, TN, on April 6, 1931, to the late Eddis and Sally Buck. She lived in Livingston, TN for 10 years before moving to Manchester in 1964. She graduated from Austin Peay University and became a teacher, teaching over 30 years for Coffee County Schools. Jean was very passionate and always volunteered at Red Cross and Horizons. Family and friends were everything to Jean, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Jean is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Lewis E. Oakley. She is survived by two sons, Bobby Oakley (Paula) and Eddie Oakley (Jennifer); one brother, Robert Buck (Connie); three grandchildren, Clinton Oakley (Kate), Jennifer Oakley, and Reed Oakley; one great-grandchild, Rachel Oakley.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Oakley family.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.