2/29/20– Susan Jeanette Wood

Mrs. Susan Jeanette Wood, 85, passed away Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born in Effingham, IL on October 30, 1934, to R. B. Walters and Harriet Michener Walters who preceded her in death along with her husband, Raymond Martin Wood. She was a member of the Manchester First Methodist Church where she taught pre-school and was a member of the hand bell choir. She was a Rotary Ann, assisting with the Manchester Rotary Club, and served on the Manchester City School Board for several years. She was also a member of P.E.O. International. She is survived by her sons, Mark W. (Tammie S. Belcher) Wood, Chattanooga, TN and Michael W. (Susannah) Wood, Portland, ME; daughter, Cathy L. (John L. Pitts) Wood, Corinth, MS; grandchildren, Liz (Jason) Behel, Florence, AL, Carolyn Myers, Madison, AL, Samuel Wood, Chattanooga, Wyatt and Harper Wood, Portland, ME; great grandchildren, Nolan, Emmett and Wesley Behel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the music fund at First United Methodist Church, 105 N.Church St., Manchester, TN 37355 A memorial service will be held at a later date.