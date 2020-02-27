2/29/20 — Ruth Hutchison Kilgore

Kilgore, Ruth Hutchison, of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at Horizon Health and Rehab Center at the age of 98. Ruth was born in Centerville, Tennessee to the late William M. and Mary Ann Duncan Aydelott and was a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester. While raising her family, Ruth was very involved in her childrenâ€™s activities and enjoyed being a room mother during their grade school years. She was a fabulous cook and loved gardening as well. Ruth was a very energetic lady and loved being active throughout her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, G.C. Hutchison; her second husband, LaVoy Kilgore; one son, David Alan Hutchison; 15 brothers and sisters; and one step-son, Tim Kilgore. She is survived by two daughters, Saundra Yates and her husband Rod of Manchester, and Wanda Brashears of Manchester; one son, G.C. “Buster” Hutchison and his wife Penny of Beech Grove; eight grandchildren, Mike (Karen), David, Scott, Bryan, Terri (Matt), Lesli (Kevin), Trevor (Amber), Ali, and Jason; eight great-grandchildren, Zack, Ryan, Kellie, Daniel, Hollynn, Keiton, Patrick and Brittany; one step-son, Greg Kilgore and his wife Susan; and three step-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Joey), Sara (Andrew), and Matthew. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 1:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Pastor Rick Funderburk officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the First Baptist Church of Manchester Building Fund, 1006 Hillsboro Boulevard, Manchester, TN 37355 or the Horizon Pink Ladies Fund. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.