2/29/20 — Louella Morgan

Louella Morgan of Tullahoma, TN, passed this life on Wednesday, February
19, 2020 at Centennial Hospital in Nashville at the age of 71. Funeral
Services are scheduled on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 AM
until the service time.
A native of Tifton, GA, Mrs. Morgan was the daughter of the late Thomas and
Mattie Hubbard Gilbert. She was a member of the Blessed Hope Church of
Jesus in Tullahoma. Mrs. Morgan was a very religious woman who enjoyed
going to church, singing gospel songs and talking to people about her
faith. She loved to help people.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, John
Hubbard and Thomas Gilbert and sisters, Willie Jean Johnson and Gladys
Williams.
Mrs. Morgan is survived by her loving husband, Odell Morgan Sr of
Tullahoma; daughter, Sheila Wright (fiancé’, Bobbie Maxwell) of Benton
Harbor, MI; sons, Marvin Morgan (Jamie Thompson) of Tullahoma, John T.
Morgan (Lisa) of Tullahoma, Odell Morgan Jr (Rachel) of Holland, MI and
Marshall Morgan (Stacy) of Muskegon, MI; adopted sons, Tommy Williams and
Isaiah Clark, both of Tullahoma; brothers and sisters and many
grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.