2/27/20– Henrietta B Boyett

Henrietta B Boyett of Hillsboro, passed this life on Monday, February 24,
2020 at her residence at the age of 88. Funeral Services will be held on
Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 12 PM at Rutledge Hill Community Church, 91
Rutledge Ford Road, Hillsboro, TN, 37342 with burial to follow at Rutledge
Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the
service time.
Mrs. Boyett, a native of Franklin County, was the daughter of the late
Henry and Emaline Brinkley Brannan. She was a member of Rutledge Hill
Community Church and enjoyed being with her family. She always kept a
“very clean house” and was always busy cleaning something. She also
enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening in addition to quilting and ceramics.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50
years, Buford Boyett; brothers, Edward, Howard and Marvin Hill and sister,
Gladys Brannan Sherrill.
She is survived by daughter, Debbie Lenarduzzi (Roberto) of Knoxville;
sons, Danny Boyett (Patricia) of Estill Springs, Ronnie Boyett (Robin) of
Hillsboro and Randy Boyette of Hillsboro; six grandchildren and twelve
great grandchildren.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.