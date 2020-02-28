2/27/20– Donald Eugene Clark

Mr. Donald Eugene Clark, 65 of Morrison, Tennessee passed this earthly life
Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born in Manchester, Tennessee on
December 4, 1954 to the late Mr. John Clark and Mrs. Dorothy Ann Kennedy
Clark.
He was retired but was a man who wore many hats throughout his career. He
was avidly known as “ The Barn Busters”. He really enjoyed tearing down old
barns. He had many likings in his lifetime. He had a deep love of fishing,
dove hunting, and loved chocolate. He especially loved his grandchildren
and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Donald Eugene Clark is preceded in death by
sister, Melissa Ann Weatherford, Nephews, Clark Wayne Weatherford and
Charles Cody Sanders
He is survived by his by his sons, John David Clark (Angie), Manchester,
TN; Robert “Bobby” Eugene Clark (Jennifer), Lascassas, TN; sister, Brenda
Sanders (Charlie), Gallatin, TN; grandchildren, Savanna “Brooke” Blackburn,
Manchester, TN; Amanda “Mandy” Sanders, Shelbyville, TN; Jessica Clark,
Lascassas, TN; and Rebecca Clark, Lascassas, TN. He is also survived by his
6 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Arrangements by: Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com