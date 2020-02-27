2/26/20– Franklin Wayne Steele

Mr. Franklin Wayne Steele, 85, passed away Wednesday February 26, 2020 at his home. He was born in Elora, Tennessee on March 19, 1934 to E.P. “Ted” Steele and Rosie Lee Bennett Steele who preceded him in death along with his brother, Walton Steele; sister, Betty Cowan.
He was a US Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Sally Parent Steele; sons, Franklin W. Steele
II and Brian S. Steele; daughter, Holly (Bryan) Partin; brother, Teddy
(Carolyn) Steele.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by: Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
