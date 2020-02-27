2/26/20– Donald Henry Peek

Donald Henry Peek, age 65, of Beechgrove, TN, passed away on February 26, 2020 at his residence. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Donald was born in Nashville, TN, the son of the late William “Bill” and Christine Lampley Peek. He was a Regional Maintenance Supervisor for Ram. He enjoyed fishing, boats, had a passion for fixing things, going to the lake, but especially spending time with his family. He was the best man his daughters ever knew, and was completely devoted to his wife and loved her unconditionally.
In addition to his parents, Donald was also preceded in death by one brother, William “J.R.” Peek; and one great grandson, Silas Nolan. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Teresa Peek; five daughters, Alicia Alderman-Jackson, Melissa Peek, Nancy Butler, Jennifer (Jasen) McCormick, and Chasity (Jason) Laney; one brother, Mike West; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Peek; grandchildren, Tori Gundrum, Kayla Russell, Brianna Gundrum, Hannah Russell, Gabriel Laney, Christopher Jacob Russell, Dakota Laney, Jonathan Laney, Emily Laney, Faith Floyd, and Arianna Laney; and two great grandchildren, Brana Rhinheart and Oaklynn Ellingson.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Peek family.
