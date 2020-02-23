2/25/20 — Steven Dale Vaughn

Mr. Steven Dale Vaughn, 60, passed away
unexpectedly Friday February 21, 2020 at his home. He was born in
Nashville, Tennessee on August 31, 1959.
He was retired from Chrysler and was a member and Past Master of the
Robertsville, Missouri Lodge #363 AF&AM.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Carlene Lovell Vaughn; wife,
Sharon Lynn Payne Vaughn.
He is survived by his, father, Carl Edward Vaughn, Hillsboro, TN son,
Edward Quinlan Vaughn and his wife, Caitlin Brianne Vaughn, Hillsboro, TN;
fiance, Robyn Brister, Henderson, KY; sister, Patricia (Michael) Craft,
Hazel Park, Michigan; brother, Dennis Vaughn, Manchester; grandchildren,
Devin and Bentley Vaughn; nieces, Heather Craft-Hankes, Leigh Craft and
Nikki Vaughn-Slone.
Visitation will be held 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Tuesday with Masonic Services at
3:00 PM in the chapel of Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
